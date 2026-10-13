Test match: Australia set South Africa daunting 421 to win

DURBAN: Matt Renshaw top-scored for the second time in the match and took a key wicket as Australia pushed for victory on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Monday.

South Africa, set an improbable 421 runs to win, was 102 for four at the close.

Renshaw followed his marathon 190 in the first innings with a brisk 82 in the second as Australia hurried to 314 for six in 58 overs before declaring.

Opening bowler Josh Hazlewood struck twice before Renshaw, a part-time off-spinner, claimed his first Test wicket when he had South African captain Temba Bavuma caught off bat and pad at short leg.

Australian captain Pat Cummins had Tristan Stubbs caught behind three overs later, leaving the world Test champion with an almost impossible task on Tuesday if Bavuma is to retain an unbeaten captaincy record.

Since being appointed in 2023, Bavuma has led South Africa in 12 Tests, achieving 11 wins and a draw. No other captain in Test history has had such a successful start to a captaincy career.

South Africa has lost four Tests since his appointment but all happened with other players at the helm. One of the wins under Bavuma was in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in 2025. Agencies

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