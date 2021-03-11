Test rankings: Rishabh Pant rises further, at career-best 7th spot

DUBAI: Rishabh Pant's ascent in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings continues unabated and he is now at a career-best seventh position after smashing a match-winning 101 in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad that India won by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1.



Pant has moved up seven slots and shares seventh place with compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has inched up one spot, and Henry Nicholls of New Zealand. Pant's 747 rating points are the joint-15th highest by any India batsman, and the highest by a full-time Test wicketkeeper from his country.

Washington Sundar, who also played a crucial role in India's passage to the final of the ICC World Test Championship, has gained 39 places and is in 62nd position, thanks to his 96 not out in the Ahmedabad Test, but captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had below-par series.

Kohli is at his lowest points tally since November 2017 while Pujara is under 700 rating points for the first time since September 2016.

There was no surprise in the rankings reflecting kindly on spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who ripped through the England innings time and again during the series.

Ashwin, the Man of the Series against England, has leapfrogged New Zealand's Neil Wagner to the second position among bowlers, the first time since August 2017, after finishing with eight wickets in the match. He is also ranked fourth among all-rounders, now ahead of Shakib Al Hasan.

Patel's nine wickets have lifted him eight places to 30th with 552 rating points. Only two bowlers have achieved more points after their first three Tests — former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani (564) and Australia fast bowler Charlie Turner (553) who played in the 19th century. (IANS)

