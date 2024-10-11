The dream has always been to play for country: Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran

New Delhi: Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has toured with the Indian Test team twice and has also taken on the leadership role for India ‘A’ multiple times. However, Easwaran, the prolific run-scorer for Bengal in domestic cricket, is still waiting for the elusive Test cap.

As the Ranji Trophy begins on October 11, India’s search for a back-up opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will intensify, especially with its selection on the horizon. Despite an impressive record of 7506 runs in 98 first-class games at an average of 47.65 coming in over a decade, Easwaran’s desire to represent India in Tests remains rock-solid.

"I want to stay in the present, but that is not really easy at times. But again, you just remind yourself as to what is there in your control. I try and focus on one day at a time. The dream has always been to play for the country.

"You always want to be in that squad, play for the country, and win games for India. That is always the dream. But that is going to happen when it has to happen. For now, I just want to focus on Ranji Trophy and make sure I do well for Bengal," says Easwaran in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Following his successful recovery from a left hamstring injury, Easwaran made scores of 13 and 4 in first round of the Duleep Trophy. He hit his stride by achieving scores of 157 not out, 116, and 19 in the following two rounds, before smashing a remarkable 191 in the Irani Cup match against Mumbai. Easwaran identifies the practice of controlling the controllables as his method for earning the Test cap.

"To play for the country has always been my dream and then to win games for India, I’ve always thought about that, and do some visualizing of it as well. But at the end of the day, that is not in my hands. All I can do is try and improve as a cricketer and get better every single day; try and play whatever situations I get. Just try and make my team win whether I play for my state or in the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy, and India ‘A’ team.

"So that is what I try and do it by keeping things really simple. The dream is there, but again selection is something which is not in my hands. So I can just control the things which I haven’t controlled – that is how hard I work, look forward to the games, and prepare for it. So those are things I look to focus on. It’s easier said than done, but I try to do that," he adds.

Even though Easwaran has yet to be awarded the Test cap, he reminisces about his involvement in the team, with the standout memory being India’s exceptional victory over England at Lord’s in 2021. IANS

