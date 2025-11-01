The Hundred to introduce first player auction in March 2026

London: The Hundred will host its first player auction in March 2026 as several changes are implemented to the player selection model and salaries ahead of the competition’s sixth year. The changes have come through The Hundred Playing Working Group, which is comprised of representatives from all eight teams, the PCA, and the ECB, and have been agreed by The Hundred Board, the organisers said on Friday.

In addition to the shift to an auction, squads will be made up of between 16 and 18 players, with four overseas players permitted. There will be a salary cap in place along with a salary collar – a minimum amount teams must spend.

While minimum salaries will be in place, there will no longer be specific salaries set, with teams deciding how much they are willing to bid at the auction. Multi-year contracts will also be introduced.

The overall salary pot in The Hundred Men’s Competition will increase 45% for the 2026 season, rising to GBP 2.05 million per team. The overall salary pot in The Hundred Women’s Competition will increase 100% for the 2026 season, rising to GBP 8,80,000 per team. IANS

