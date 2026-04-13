The Masters 2026: McIlroy falters, shares lead with surging Young after third round

Augusta: Rory McIlroy charged back late after squandering a six-stroke edge to share the lead with Cameron Young after a wild third round at the Masters on Saturday.

A chaotic afternoon at Augusta National saw both men plunk key shots into water on the back nine but finish level atop the leaderboard on 11-under 205 through 54 holes, one stroke ahead of American Sam Burns.

McIlroy, who started the day with a record six-shot lead, carded a one-over-par 73 while Young roared into contention with a scintillating seven-under-par 65.

“I didn’t have it today,” McIlroy admitted. “I scrambled a lot on the front nine.”

Second-ranked McIlroy birdied the 14th and 15th holes to regain the lead but found the trees off the 17th tee on the way to a bogey and his one-over round.

“This golf course has a way of, when you’re not quite feeling it, you struggle,” McIlroy said. “You have to dig deep.

“I still have a great chance,” McIlroy added. “I’m in the final group. That’s where I want to be.

“I need to be better tomorrow. If I’m going to win tomorrow I have to be better than I was today.”

McIlroy, a five-time major winner, hopes to match Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back winners of the green jacket.

Third-ranked Young, last month’s Players Championship winner, got off to a scorching start with birdies on five of the first 10 holes.

He birdied 13 and 14, his drive at the 13th hitting a tree and landing fortuitously in the fairway, then overcame a watery bogey at 15 by curling in a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.

As a result, the 28-year-old American has a prime chance for his first major title.

“There certainly is no lead that’s safe out here, but Rory loves it here and no one would be surprised if he had shot 65,” Young said.

“It’s just one of those times that if he doesn’t, we have to take advantage and I got myself here today.”

Burns carded a 68 and was one stroke in front of Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Lowry aced the 190-yard par-three sixth hole on his way to a 68 that left him in fourth on 207, one stroke ahead of Australian Jason Day and England’s Justin Rose.

Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, became the first Masters player with multiple holes-in-one, having aced the 16th in the final round in 2016. Agencies

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