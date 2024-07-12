The Virat Kohli Story: From Delhi’s Streets To World Champion

Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India. He is an Indian international cricketer who is widely regarded as one of the best batsman in the sport's history. Kohli now represents (and previously captained) the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He is also a past captain of the Indian cricket team in all three international formats—test cricket, one-day internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), making him one of the country's most successful captains.

Kohli holds various cricket records, including the most individual hundreds (50) in ODI matches, breaking Sachin's mark of 49, and the most runs scored in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.