There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people, says Ashwin

Kolkata: The realisation that it was time for him to retire from Test cricket dawned on former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin when the younger and less experienced Washington Sundar was preferred over him for a Test match in Australia.

During India’s tour of Australia in 2024, senior bowler Ashwin lost his place in the XI and decided to retire at the end of the series.

At an event in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ashwin opened up about the moment he realised his time with the Indian team had come to an end. “At Perth, I was the senior bowler. Washi (Washington Sundar) played that Test, and I realised that my time was up,” he said.

His retirement after the Brisbane Test prompted criticism of the team management, especially after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also stepped away following the series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir faced trolling on social media amid suggestions that senior players had been pushed towards retirement. Ashwin, however, dismissed that narrative and backed Gambhir’s approach.

“I like Gautam, and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals,” Ashwin said. “He credits the team, not individuals, and that’s something I admire.”

Ashwin also spoke about the culture within the Indian dressing room and the importance of looking beyond individual stars. “There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,” he said.

Reflecting on his long association with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ashwin highlighted the bond within the group during their years together. “The best part about us was that none of us blamed each other. We all wanted India to win and make the country proud. We were motivated to do that,” he said.

Ashwin, who finished his Test career with more than 500 wickets, also shared his views on the challenges facing the Indian Test team during the ongoing transition. “The team is in transition. Playing against spin is a problem, but for me, batting is not that big an issue. We will produce batters,” he said.

“Bowling is not as effective as batting, and that’s where the concern lies.” IANS

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Confident in Shreyas Iyer's Ability to Shine Again for Punjab Kings