‘There’s a little bit of a blueprint in my head to play ODIs’: Rahul after Chandigarh’s masterclass

New Chandigarh, Oct 4: Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul revealed that he has formed a blueprint on batting in different situations in ODIs in his mind, which helped him play an unbeaten knock of 129 runs against the West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday night.

Rahul said he spends considerable time thinking about how he wants to approach his batting in different scenarios, with his role at No. 5 requiring a slightly different blueprint in ODI cricket.

“I think for me, it’s very important for me to have prepared really well. And I put a lot of focus on how I prepare. "I am someone who sits down and thinks about how I want to play my cricket and how I want to bat in certain scenarios,” Rahul said in a BCCI video.

“And when I’m batting at number five, I won’t say there’s a fixed template, but there’s a little bit of a blueprint in my head as to this is how I’m going to play in ODI cricket. And when it comes to the test, there’s something that there’s a game plan for. And that for me is most important,” he added.

Rahul walked in with India in trouble at 160/4 after Rohit Sharma’s 92 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 57 had steadied the innings following the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

He initially played the supporting role before accelerating towards the end. Rahul reached his fifty from 41 balls and brought up his ninth ODI hundred off 80 deliveries with a fine shot over a fine leg off Jayden Seales in the 49th over. IANS

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