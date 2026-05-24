‘They’ve been Fantastic,’ says Pat Cummins on Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga

Hyderabad: Pat Cummins praised Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain after Sunrisers Hyderabad won decisively by 55 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The SRH captain said he had “learned a lot” from how the young bowlers performed throughout IPL 2026.

Malinga and Sakib played vital roles in SRH’s bowling on Friday night. During the powerplay, they combined for three overs and took one wicket each, disrupting RCB’s early momentum after Venkatesh Iyer gave the visitors a strong start. They used a variety of slower deliveries and finished with combined figures of 8-0-64-3, helping to defend SRH’s total of 255 for 4.

“They’ve been fantastic,” Cummins said after the match. “I’ve actually learned a lot from those guys. The way Eshan’s bowled all season, especially in that powerplay, makes him the form bowler of the competition. He’s been mixing up his slower balls and different deliveries, and of course, Sakib’s been great too. It’s a captain’s dream.”

Malinga is now SRH’s leading wicket-taker this season, with 19 wickets in 14 matches. Debutant Sakib has also impressed, taking 15 wickets in just 10 games. Their steady performances have been key to SRH’s surge into the playoffs.

The win left SRH tied on 18 points with Gujarat Titans and RCB, but their net run rate kept them from finishing in the top two. SRH needed to limit RCB to below 166 to move ahead, but Cummins recognized that the conditions in Hyderabad made that target tough.

“It’s a pretty good wicket. I knew a lot of things had to go our way,” Cummins said. “It got close. I think they were focused on reaching that score [166], so we tried different things, but it’s still a big win.”

RCB will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 26. Meanwhile, SRH will play the Eliminator on May 27 against one of Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, or Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still in the running for the final playoff spot. IANS

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