Thierry Henry says Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup farewell leaves ‘untouchable’ legacy

New Delhi: Thierry Henry believes Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing left to prove despite Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, describing the veteran forward’s legacy as “untouchable” following what was confirmed to be his final appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Portugal bowed out of the World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an end to Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup campaign. Before the match, the 41-year-old had announced that the ongoing edition would be his last at the global showpiece, though he stopped short of confirming whether he would retire from international football.

Reflecting on Ronaldo’s career, Henry praised not only the Portugal captain’s achievements but also the professionalism and longevity that have made him an inspiration across generations.

“He’s not going to need anybody to define his legacy; his legacy is untouchable. Whatever he’s going to decide, I wish him all the best. I wish he can pass 1,000 goals. He inspired a lot of generation kids, especially with the way he breathes, lives and thinks football,” Henry said on Fox Sports. (ANI)

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