This chit business should be banned, says Ambati Rayudu as he criticises Akash Singh’s celebration

New Delhi: Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has strongly criticised Akash Singh’s ‘chit celebration’ during Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying such celebrations should be banned.

Akash, who starred with figures of 3-26, celebrated each wicket by pulling out a small chit from his pocket and showing it to the cameras. The note reportedly read: “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game.”

The chit celebration has become a new trend in IPL 2026, and several players, including Urvil Patel and Raghu Sharma, have celebrated milestones by bringing out chits with a message.

Akash Singh’s celebration quickly went viral on social media, but it also drew criticism from several former cricketers.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Rayudu said he did not like the trend of players bringing out notes and messages during matches. “I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway,” Rayudu said.

The former CSK batter also questioned the idea behind the celebration and joked about how it must have been planned.

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘Hey, this will be awesome, I’ll pull this out on TV, and everybody will think I’m cool.’. I also want to know which friends backed him and told him it was a great idea,” He said.

“I think that’s his manifestation. It may not go down well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit of rubbish,” he added.

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also criticised the trend and said young players should focus more on performances than dramatic celebrations.

“I’m actually surprised with some of this generation coming through. You put your fingers up after your first real IPL performance when people have only just learnt your name. I find it all very fascinating,” he said.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn also reacted on social media, saying the celebration trend was no longer interesting. “Time to put the papers away. It ain’t trending anymore. Actually, to be honest, it never really was,” Steyn posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Akash, meanwhile, defended the celebration and said the note simply gives him confidence during games.

“It just gives me motivation. There is no special reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” Akash said in a video released by IPL on X. IANS

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ambati Rayudu Hails KL Rahul’s Fearless Mindset After DC Win