‘This team reflects India’: President Murmu on meeting Women’s WC winners

New Delhi: Members of the Indian women’s cricket team who won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The President congratulated each member of the Indian team and said that they have created history by winning the Cricket World Cup. Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory.

The President said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances. But they are one Team - India. This team shows India at its best.

She said that the team strengthened the belief of all Indians in their capability, by defeating the seven-time world champion and then-undefeated Australian team. Winning the final match by a large margin against a strong team in a tough match is a memorable example of Team India’s excellence.

The President added that they have become role models. The younger generation, especially girls, will be inspired to move ahead in life. She expressed confidence that with the same qualities with which they have written history, they will keep Indian cricket at the top in the future as well.

President Murmu further said that team members must have experienced the ups and downs of hope and despair. Sometimes they would have even lost sleep. But they overcame all challenges. She noted that after the victory over New Zealand, people strongly believed that in spite of the ups and downs in the match, our daughters would prevail.

The President underlined that their hard work, excellent playing skills, determination, and the love and blessings of their families and cricket lovers, have been behind their success. She said that in a team game like cricket, all team members have to remain fully committed at all times.

She appreciated all - head coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, and support staff. She wished that they would continue to create new records of success for Team India with their performances. IANS

