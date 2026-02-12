This time we’ll play with a different mindset against India: Sahibzada Farhan

Colombo: Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive batting helped Pakistan maintain their winning momentum in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as they defeated the USA by 32 runs at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday. Now, Pakistan will face India in their next group-stage fixture on 15 February, and Farhan stressed that his team is ready to bring a ‘different mindset’ this time.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Farhan remains focused on the team’s next challenge against India in the group-stage fixture. He said, “When you win two matches and are at the top of the table, you feel confident. The upcoming match is not such a big deal; we’re not playing against them for the first time. We’ve played before, and this time we’ll play with a different mindset,” according to the ICC.

Farhan’s 73 off 41 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes, laid the foundation for Pakistan’s competitive total of 190/9, while Shadab Khan’s all-round performance ensured a comprehensive victory against the USA.

Farhan highlighted the significance of the target, saying, “The pitch was amazing, but making 190 on such a pitch was also a big deal. As you have seen over the last 5-6 months, we have been comfortably making 190-200 runs. We have put a lot of effort into it.” He added that teamwork played a crucial role in maximising opportunities on the field and said, “After the first over, I told Saim that you have to utilise the circle, just like I did. So 190, definitely in terms of this pitch, was very good.” Reflecting on his personal form and confidence against India, Farhan said, “I think when you make runs, you are confident. I am also very confident, and the way the last two innings have gone, I’m very confident. It’s a normal match. We’ll play like a normal match. We won’t put it in our head that this is an India-Pakistan match; it is a normal match, and we will play it like a normal match.” (ANI)

Also Read: ICC terms the discussion with Pakistan as ‘broader engagement’