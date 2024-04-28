Thomas Cup: Defending champion India defeat Thailand in opener

Chengdu: The Indian men’s team defeated Thailand 3-1 in the Thomas Cup Group C opener on Saturday.

The first singles started on a forgettable note as HS Prannoy lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn 20-22, 14-21 in 41 minutes.

Next came in the World No 3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who faltered in the second game to comeback strong against Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-19, 19-21, 21-12.

India took a 2-0 lead when Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen beat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-12, 19-21, 21-16. M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila provided India the much needed victory with their straight set win over Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon with a 21-19, 21-15 scoreline. Agencies

Also Read: ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Championships: Aryan, Jitesh give India winning start

Also Watch: