Thomas & Uber Cup: Indian women crash out after losing to China in last group tie

Horsens: Indian women’s campaign at the 2026 Uber Cup ended after losing to defending champions China in their final Group A fixture.

India came up with a spirited performance against China but could not avoid a 0-5 loss. Facing a must-win situation to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth, former world champion PV Sindhu returned to play the first singles and had her chances against world no 2 Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu led Wang for most of the third game and even opened up a 18-12 lead in the decider. The Chinese then took seven consecutive points to take the lead and wrapped up the match a couple of points later.

India’s other two singles players — Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag — also built pressure on their much fancied Chinese opponents but could not carve out a win.

Isharani lost to former Olympic Champion Chen Yu Fei 20-22, 13-21 while Devika went down 21-19, 17-21, 10-21 against Xu Wen Jing.

India’s scratch women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Kavipriya Selvam raised hopes of winning a point when they took the opening game against Luo Xu Min and Zhang Shu Xian but ended on the losing side of a 10-21, 21-12, 21-19 score line. India had lost their first group game against Denmark 2-3 and then blanked Ukraine 5-0. IANS

Also raed: Mohamed Salah to receive hero’s farewell at Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk