Thought India should have scored more in first innings: Anil Kumble

Kolkata: Following their 30-run defeat to South Africa inside three days at the Eden Gardens, former India captain Anil Kumble felt the hosts missed an opportunity of scoring more runs in the first innings, adding that they looked rattled by the challenging pitch and conditions on offer.

“I think the conditions were certainly something that the South Africans used to their advantage. India didn’t quite come up trumps once again on a surface that assisted both spin and fast bowling. There was a lot of up-and-down movement on that wicket, and it wasn’t easy to bat on. South Africa did really well. After bowling India out for 159 in the first innings, I thought India should have certainly scored more.”

“But the handicap of the skipper not being able to bat in both innings certainly hampered India. With one batter short on a wicket that was aiding the bowlers, it was never going to be easy. I felt South Africa batted brilliantly, led by their skipper, and he was well supported by the bowlers. India, I thought, were a bit too overawed by the pitch and conditions.” IANS

