Tiafoe dominates Fritz to capture first ATP 500 crown at Halle Open

HALLE: American world number 26 Frances Tiafoe has claimed the ATP tournament in Halle, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up event, after a dominant win over countryman Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

Tiafoe cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 win over the world number nine on the back of his booming serve, dropping just seven points on his own serve throughout the match.

The 28-year-old American won in one hour and seven minutes to claim the fourth title of his career, his first since 2023 and first at the ATP 500 level.

“Let’s keep going. Let’s enjoy this one. Let’s get ready for SW19 in a week,” Tiafoe said of Wimbledon, which begins on June 29. Agencies

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