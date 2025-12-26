Ticket sales for Women’s Premier League 2026 to begin on December 26

New Delhi: Tickets for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara will go on sale from December 26 at 6 pm IST, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday. The WPL 2026 will be played across two venues - DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named District as the official ticketing agency for the fourth edition of the exciting TATA WPL. Tickets can be purchased from the official WPL website, WPL app on Android and iOS, and also on the District website,” further said the BCCI. IANS

