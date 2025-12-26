Tickets sale for Chennai leg of Hockey India League begins

New Delhi: Tickets for the forthcoming men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 in Chennai, starting January 3, went live on Thursday. Hockey India has decided to make tickets free of cost to encourage more fans to attend matches. The Women’s HIL begins on December 28 in Ranchi and ends on January 10, while the Men’s HIL begins on January 3 in Chennai, moves to Ranchi from January 11, and the final leg is held in the cradle of hockey – Bhubaneswar – from January 17 to January 26.

This year’s Hockey India League will showcase an impressive roster of eight men’s and four women’s teams, with both leagues offering fast-paced, exciting games through their newly revamped formats.

The ticket sales for the HIL’s Ranchi leg went live on Monday. As in the previous edition, Hockey India’s endeavour is to take the sport to every corner of the country and make it more accessible to its passionate fans. IANS

