Tickets sale for Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders match begins

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals today announced that tickets for the franchise’s second home match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on May 19 had started on BookMyShow, the Official Ticketing Partner of the team.

The Royals are bringing back the IPL buzz to the North East when they play two home games at the ACA Stadium. The inaugural IPL champions, led by Sanju Samson, will be seen hosting Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.

With the Royals making a much-anticipated return to the NorthEast in May, fans will be able to secure their tickets from BookMyShow, with the lowest online ticket starting from 1000 onwards.

