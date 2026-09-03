Tiger Woods Gets Five-Year License Suspension After Reckless Driving Plea in Florida Court

Florida [US]: Golf legend Tiger Woods will have his driver’s licence suspended for five years after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving as part of a deal that allows him to avoid jail time in connection with his March arrest for driving under the influence, reported CBS Sports.

Woods appeared in a Martin County court on Wednesday and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Under the agreement, the 15-time major champion will also pay a fine and face jail time if he violates the terms of the deal.

The 50-year-old was initially charged with a misdemeanour DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following a rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island.

Officers at the scene determined that Woods showed signs of impairment. Although he submitted to a Breathalyser test that recorded a 0.0 reading, authorities said their observations indicated he was impaired by medication or another substance. Woods refused to undergo a urinalysis test.

Following his arrest, Woods largely stayed away from the public spotlight. He announced in April that he would miss the Masters while seeking treatment outside the United States and subsequently did not compete during the PGA Tour season. (ANI)

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