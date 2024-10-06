Sports

Tilak Varma replaces injured Shivam Dube in T20I Series Due to Back Injury, Says BCCI

All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.
Published on

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

'The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning,' the statement added.

India take on Bangladesh in the first of the three-match T20I series in Gwalior, on Sunday. Agencies

