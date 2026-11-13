Tirthank Pegu Becomes First Indian Male Swimmer to Win Youth Olympic Medal in Historic Feat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI:Winning a medal at the World Youth Olympic Games is an unforgettable feeling, said Assam swimmer Tirthank Pegu, who created history by becoming the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Hailing from Jorhat, Tirthank clinched the bronze medal in the men's 200m butterfly event clocking 2:01.25 at the Youth Olympic Games held in Dakar, Senegal, in the last week.

He received a rousing welcome on his arrival in the city. Speaking to media persons, the young swimmer expressed his pride at achieving the historic feat.“It is indeed a proud moment for me, as I have won India's first swimming medal at the Youth Olympic Games,” he said.

Tirthank, a fan of Christian Ronaldo, further said that he had been preparing throughout the year for the competition and was happy that his hard work had paid off.

He added that his performance in Dakar had significantly boosted his confidence and would motivate him to strive for greater achievements in the future.

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