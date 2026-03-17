Tite sacked by Cruzeiro after poor run in top flight

NEW DELHI: Former Brazil coach Tite was sacked by Cruzeiro after a 3-3 draw with Vasco da Gama at Mineirao, with the Brazilian side yet to win a match in the top flight this season after six rounds.

“Cruzeiro informs that it has decided to end Tite’s work as the team’s coach. Along with the coach, the assistants Matheus Bachi, Vinicius Bergantin, and the physical trainer Fabio Mahseredjian are also leaving the club,” the club said in a statement.

“We thank them for their services rendered and wish success in the continuation of the professionals’ careers. At this initial moment, Cruzeiro’s main team will be temporarily led by Wesley Carvalho, the club’s permanent assistant.”

Tite, who was Brazil’s coach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had joined Cruzeiro at the beginning of the 2026 season, replacing Portuguese tactician Leonardo Jardim. He managed 17 matches, winning eight of them, drawing thrice and losing the remaining six. Agencies

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