‘To be named in that list of bowlers is special’: Rabada on surpassing Allan Donald

London: South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who leapfrogged legendary Allan Donald as the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in Tests, said he feel special to be listed among the greats.

Rabada took a 5-wicket haul against Australia in the opening day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s. His haul put him on 332 Test wickets, which took him past Allan Donald and into fourth place on South Africa’s all-time list. Only Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini remain ahead of him.

“To be named in that list of bowlers is special. As a player growing up and representing South Africa, I’ve been inspired by those who have come before and seen what they have done on the big stage. To be listed among those names is special and long may it continue,” Rabada said on the milestone.

The seasoned campaigner claimed the wickets of opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in his opening burst. He then got rid of Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, Beau Webster, and Mitchell Starc to claim his 17th five-wicket haul in Tests. His spell helped South Africa bundle the defending champions out for 212. His spell helped South Africa bundle the defending champions out for 212. IANS

Also Read: Golf: Modest start with an even-par round for Diksha at Hulencourt

Also Watch: