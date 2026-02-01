Tokito Oda becomes youngest man to hold all four Major titles simultaneously

Melbourne: Japanese prodigy Tokito Oda made history by winning the Australian Open 2026 men’s wheelchair title against Martin De la Puente, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. This victory made him the youngest man to simultaneously hold all four Grand Slam titles across any professional tennis format.

At only 19 years old, Oda’s victory over the third seed at Melbourne Park makes him the second man ever to win four consecutive men’s wheelchair singles majors, joining Japanese legend Shingo Kunieda, who astonishingly won 12 in a row starting from 2007.

Oda’s victory marks his second AO crown and his eighth major title overall, bringing him within two titles of Britain’s Alfie Hewett. Now firmly established as the world No.1, Oda is on track to approach Kunieda’s record of 28 men’s wheelchair singles Grand Slam titles.

“First, I gotta say, I was missing you, baby. I want to appreciate Martin. You are my best friend on tour. We always hang out every time, and you speak Japanese, so sometimes it’s so funny with you. It’s the first time we shared a final at a Grand Slam. I was very happy to play with Martin. Big congrats to your team,” Oda jokingly mentioned his first trophy won in 2024 before shifting focus to De la Puente.

Oda also secured the doubles title, teaming up with Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez for his second Grand Slam doubles victory.

“Thank you all, I really appreciate all of your love … I hope you guys keep supporting wheelchair tennis. Thank you so much,” he said. IANS

