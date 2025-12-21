Tom Jones to Lead New Zealand in U19 World Cup

Wellington: Opening batter Tom Jones will captain New Zealand’s 15-strong squad, which includes five domestic stars, for 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, scheduled to take place across Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February.

The squad will depart on January 2 and will have a training camp in Bulawayo before the tournament’s warm-up period begins on January 9.

Jones, who will be attending his second U19 Cricket World Cup, scored an impressive 119 on First Class debut for Otago last month.

Additional squad members with domestic experience are Northern Districts batter Snehith Reddy and wicketkeeper Aryan Mann, Otago fast bowler Mason Clarke, and Auckland bowling allrounder Jaskaran Sandhu. Reddy and Clarke made their List A debuts earlier this year for their respective Major Associations and attended the last tournament in South Africa alongside Jones. IANS

