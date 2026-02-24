Tomas Martin Etcheverry clinches first ATP title in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro: Tomas Martin Etcheverry captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Rio Open a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 championship-match victory against Alejandro Tabilo. After Saturday rain postponed his semi-final match, the Argentine persevered through two matches on Sunday (local time) and eventually earned the ATP 500 title.

“This is a dream come true for me. I was looking for a while for my first title. I’ve been working so hard with my team and I can’t believe it,” said Etcheverry, who had previously lost three ATP Tour finals.

“I just tried to give my 100 per cent. It was the final, the last match of the tournament, so I gave my 100 per cent and I think at the end, I have the prize,” he added.

Up 18 places to No. 33 in the ATP Live Rankings, Etcheverry will return to the Top 40 for the first time since last February.

Earlier, the Brazilian double Joao Fonseca and Felipe Melo defeated the German Constantin Frantzen and the Belgian Robin Haase in the men’s doubles final 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. IANS

