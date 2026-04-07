Tommy Paul saves 3 championship points to win first US Men’s Clay Court title

Houston: Tommy Paul captured his first U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship crown with a 6–1, 3–6, 7–5 victory over Argentina’s Roman Andres Burruchaga. This is his fifth ATP Tour title and first on clay.

The 28-year-old saved three match points on championship Sunday, climbing out of a 3–5 deficit in the third set by reeling off four straight games to notch the title.

Although this was his first clay title, he is a two-time semifinalist at the Italian Open and was a 2025 Roland Garros quarterfinalist.

He joined Francis Tiafoe as the only two active Americans to win titles on clay, grass, and hard courts. Additionally, he’s now the American tour leader in 2026 match wins with a 19-7 record on the year.

Paul ensured a fifth consecutive American champion in Houston with his two-hour, 40-minute triumph. The home favourite followed Reilly Opelka (2022), Frances Tiafoe (2023), Ben Shelton (2024) and Jenson Brooksby (2025). With the win, the 28-year-old Paul became the oldest Houston champion since a 32-year-old Juan Monaco in 2016. IANS

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