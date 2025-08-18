Ton-up Healy powers Australia A to win over India A

Brisbane: A blistering century from Alyssa Healy steered Australia A to a thumping nine-wicket consolation win over India A in the third one-day clash at Ian Healy Oval on Sunday.

Alyssa, the regular Australia captain, was at her menacing best to it an unbeaten 137 from just 84 balls, laced with 23 fours and three sixes, as the hosts chased down India A’s 216 in only 27.5 overs. India A had already sealed the three-match series by winning first two games.

But Alyssa ensured Australia finished the white-ball leg of the multi-format series on a high before focus shifts to a one-off four-day match beginning at the Allan Border Field on Thursday. Alyssa also made the most of twin reprieves – on seven when a catch was spilled by the fielder at mid-wicket, and again on 49 when a diving effort in the deep was adjudged not clean.

She found an ideal ally in Tahlia Wilson, who struck a fluent 59 in an opening partnership worth 137. Tahlia’s dismissal to skipper Radha Yadav was India A’s lone breakthrough before the chase rapidly closed out.

Earlier, India A had looked set for a bigger total after openers Shafali Verma (52) and Nandini Kashyap put on 86 runs for the first wicket. Shafali’s stroke-filled half-century, which included seven boundaries, gave the tourists a bright start.

But Australia A captain Tahlia McGrath (3-49) broke the stand by removing Shafali, sparking a collapse that left India reeling at 89/3. Yastika Bhatia made a fine 42 laced with five boundaries. But after she fell, India A again collapsed in a heap to be bowled out for 216 in 47.4 overs.

Brief Scores: India A 216 in 47.4 overs (Shafali Verma 52, Yastika Bhatia 42; Tahlia McGrath 3-40, Anika Learoyd 2-16) lost to Australia A 222/1 in 27.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 137 not out, Tahlia Wilsom 59; Radha Yadav 1-42) by nine wickets. IANS

