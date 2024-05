GENEVA: Top seed Novak Djokovic and Tomas Machac reached the semifinals of Geneva Open on Thursday. Djokovic, who completed 37 years yesterday, beat 6th seed Tallon Griekspoo 7-5, 6-1 in the second quarterfinal. Earlier, Machac beat American Alex Michelsen 6-3, 7-6 to advance to the last four stage. Agencies

Also Read: “Concerning”: World No.1 Novak Djokovic reflects on early defeat in Italian Open

Also Watch: