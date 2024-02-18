Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz books Argentina Open semifinal spot against Nicolas Jarry

NEW DELHI: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday.

The 20-year-old No. 2-ranked player struggled with Vavassori’s energy in the first set, but cruised to victory in the second on the outdoor clay courts.

Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. The third-seeded Jarry secured his place after home-crowd favorite Tomás Etcheverry retired in the third set due to an injury in his right leg. Etcheverry won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5 before he made his decision to stop playing. Two players from Argentina are in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez 6-1, 6-4, and Facundo Diaz Acosta defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3. Agencies

