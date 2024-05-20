 Torino stun AC Milan in Serie A

MILAN: AC Milan lost 3-1 at mid-table Torino in Serie A on Saturday, another disappointing result for the seven-times European champions who will finish second in the standings behind local rivals Inter.

Torino dominated the first half, taking the lead through Duvan Zapata’s header into the bottom corner after 26 minutes, and Ivan Ilic doubled the advantage with a diving header before the break.

Former Milan player Ricardo Rodriguez needed only 18 seconds to unleash a fierce left-foot shot from distance into the top corner of the net to score Torino’s third goal.

Ismael Bennacer converted a penalty for Milan in the 55th minute after a foul on Christian Pulisic, but the visitors, seemingly focused on their final match against relegated Salernitana, never threatened to get back into the game.

Torino are ninth in the standings on 53 points. IANS

