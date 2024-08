Toronto: Naomi Osaka of Japan beat another top player in her return from maternity leave, routing ninth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.

Osaka, a former No. 1 player, beat a top-20 player player for the fifth time in her return.

Osaka will face Elise Mertens of Belgium in the second round. Mertens beat American Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-1. Agencies

