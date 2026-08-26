Tough opening test for Serena-Alcaraz as US Open mixed doubles campaign begins

New York: Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz will begin their US Open mixed doubles campaign against Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool on Tuesday, with the blockbuster pairing facing a formidable opening test in Williams’ first appearance at Flushing Meadows since 2022. The 16-team mixed doubles field has brought together some of the biggest names in singles and doubles, with Williams and Alcaraz drawn against a qualifying combination that boasts considerable experience at the top level of doubles. IANS

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