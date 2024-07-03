Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar attacks in first big mountain stage

PARIS: Tadej Pogacar attacked near the top of the first big mountain pass of the Tour de France and extended his lead during the twisty, high-speed descent to take back the yellow jersey on Tuesday.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard did his best to limit the damage but finished 37 seconds behind on stage four. The race crossed back into France after the opening stages in Italy. The climb to the 2,642-meter (8,668-foot) Col du Galibier met expectations as the Tour’s first decisive point.

Previous leader Richard Carapaz was dropped on the Galibier. With his UAE Team Emirates squad setting a fast pace up the climb, only Vingegaard and a handful of other riders were able to keep up toward the top of the Galibier.

Then Pogacar attacked with 800 meters (yards) to go and created about a 10-second advantage over Vingegaard at the summit. Agencies

