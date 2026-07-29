TRAU hold NEROCA in fiery goalless Imphal derby despite late red card drama

Imphal: TRAU FC and NEROCA FC shared spoils in a fiercely contested goalless derby, with both sides creating several promising chances but failing to find the breakthrough at the packed Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

The match was played at a high intensity throughout, featuring end-to-end action, disciplined defending and a second-half red card that saw TRAU FC finish the contest with ten men. Both coaches opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, signalling an intent to maintain defensive solidity while posing a threat on the counterattack.

TRAU FC were reduced to 10 men when Adriko Rogers was shown a second yellow card, followed by a red, after a heated exchange with the referee. The dismissal handed NEROCA FC a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest. IANS

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