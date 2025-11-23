Travis Head smashes second-fastest Ashes ton as Australia crush England in two days

Travis Head’s century was the second-fastest century by a batter in an Ashes Test, overtaking Gilbert Jessop’s ton off 76 balls against Australia in 1902. Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the fastest century in an Ashes match, getting to the three-figure mark in 57 balls in 2006.

Head also bettered his previous fastest Test ton (85 balls) with this innings. For Australia, this was the joint-third fastest in Tests, equalling Warner’s century against India in Perth in 2011.

