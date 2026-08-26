Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand soar to World No.27 after historic Worlds bronze

New Delhi: The Indian women’s star pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have received a major boost in the world rankings after their bronze medal win in the recently concluded BWF World Championships here. The star doubles pair has jumped 12 spots from No.39 to reach World No.27 as per the latest rankings update.

This follows after Treesa and Gayatri clinched the only medal for India at the home Worlds. The duo made their way to the semifinals and became the first Indian women’s doubles pair to win a medal at the Championships since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won a bronze in 2011.

The two now have 44,192 points to their name as they made a big jump in the latest rankings update. They were ranked World No.39 in the previous week’s update with 33,692 points. IANS

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