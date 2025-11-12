Trevoh Chalobah likely to replace Marc Guehi in England’s squad

LONDON: Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be called up to the England squad as a replacement for injured Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 26-year-old Chelsea centre-back is set to link up with the national team ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Serbia, although an official confirmation is yet to be made. The Three Lions have already secured their spot at next summer’s World Cup.

Chalobah first received an England call-up from manager Thomas Tuchel in May and made his debut against Senegal. Despite impressing, he missed out on selection for the September qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, as well as the October internationals, decisions Tuchel described at the time as "unfortunate".

Tuchel has played a pivotal role in Chalobah’s career, handing him his Chelsea debut in 2021. This season, the defender has been a regular feature, missing only four matches across all competitions as Chelsea sit third in the Premier League, through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and competing strongly in the Champions League league phase.

Further changes to the England squad are also expected, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirming that winger Anthony Gordon (hip) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (concussion) will both withdraw. (IANS)

