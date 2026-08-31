Trinbago Knight Riders Retire Dwayne Bravo’s Iconic No. 47 Jersey

New Delhi: Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders have retired iconic all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s No.47 jersey “in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the team, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and cricket in Trinidad & Tobago”.

Bravo is currently serving as the head coach at the TKR and has been one of the most influential players in franchise cricket, including in the CPL. “Dwayne Bravo’s contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure,” CEO of the Knight Riders group, Venky Mysore, said at a ceremony ahead of the team’s game against Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday. “Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour.” IANS

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