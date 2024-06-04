Triple crown for South Kamrup in Inter District Dragon Boat Championship held at Kukurmara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South Kamrup bagged triple crown in the 4th Inter District Dragon Boat Championship held at Kukurmara on Sunday. The competition, organised by the All Assam Traditional Sports and Dragon Boat Association, was held in three different categories-men, women, mixed and South Kamrup finished first in all three events. Sivasagar finished runners up in men and mixed events while South Kamrup ‘A’ collected runners up trophy in the women category.

