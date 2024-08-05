Turkish Shooting Sensation Challenges Robots To Compete In Olympics, Elon Musk Responds

PARIS: Yusuf Dikec, a Turkish shooting athlete, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his unique approach to the sport and has created quite a buzz on the internet.

His casual attire and seemingly effortless technique during the Paris Olympics have earned him admiration. His subtle demeanour has generated a lot of chatter on the internet.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also joined in the fun surrounding the Turkish shooter as he had previously shared a meme of Dikec.

The Turk responded by posing an intriguing question about his humanoid robots' ability to compete in the Olympics.