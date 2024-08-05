Turkish Shooting Sensation Challenges Robots To Compete In Olympics, Elon Musk Responds

PARIS: Yusuf Dikec, a Turkish shooting athlete, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his unique approach to the sport and has created quite a buzz on the internet.
His casual attire and seemingly effortless technique during the Paris Olympics have earned him admiration. His subtle demeanour has generated a lot of chatter on the internet.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk also joined in the fun surrounding the Turkish shooter as he had previously shared a meme of Dikec.
The Turk responded by posing an intriguing question about his humanoid robots' ability to compete in the Olympics.
“Hi Elon, do you think future robots could win Olympic medals while keeping their hands in their pockets?’ asked the Turkish athlete, who is going viral for shooting with one hand in his pocket and wearing just a plain T-shirt without any protective gear or special lenses.
“How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?,” he added.
The Turkish shooter initially grabbed the limelight when he competed in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event without the traditional shooting gear.
His laid-back style and impeccable performance at the Paris Olympics captured the world's attention and earned him a silver medal alongside teammate Seval İlayda Tarhan.
Dikec's inquiry was aimed at the Tesla boss revered for his groundbreaking efforts in the creation of humanoid robots, who made serious claims regarding the potential of these robots to replace humans across various sectors.
“Robots will hit the centre of the bullseye every time,” Musk who likes to brag about AI and its day-to-day advancement replied in full confidence.
It is worth mentioning that the tech mogul has set out ambitious plans for his humanoid robot, Optimus. The tech visionary announced last month that Tesla will begin producing these robots next year.
Musk is of the view that Optimus is going to change how we gather data, making it the principle means of collecting real-life information to teach AI.