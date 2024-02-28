Turkish Women's Cup: Manisha Kalyan adjudged Best Midfielder as India finish runner-up

Alanya: Though the Indian senior women's national football team was a tad disappointed in missing the title in the Turkish Women's Cup here, there was some great news for the players as Manisha Kalyan was adjudged the "Best Midfielder of the Tournament".

When Manisha Kalyan walked up to receive the award of “Best Midfielder of the Tournament” at the end of India’s Turkish Women’s Cup campaign, the disappointment for being pipped to the title was writ large on her face. She quietly but gracefully accepted the award and returned to her teammates.

Later, as the Indian senior women’s team were returning to the hotel with the runners-up trophy after the narrow 0-1 defeat against Kosovo, Manisha opened up a bit about her performance and the award in a chat with the-aiff.com.

The first thing the former AIFF Player of the Year said was that the award wouldn’t have come without the active support of her teammates in the Blue Tigresses squad. “I feel happy that I received the best midfielder trophy. What made me happier was that I could help my team reach this far and finish as runners-up. But it isn’t an individual triumph for me; I wouldn’t have achieved this without the help of my teammates,” she said. IANS

