Tvesa leads Indian challenge with T-17 finish on Day 1 at La Sella Open

Denia: Tvesa Malik, battling to secure full playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, opened her campaign at the 2025 La Sella Open with a solid 1-under 71. The effort placed her in tied-17th position, making her the best performer among the seven Indians in the 1 million euros event.

Among the others, Hitaashee Bakshi carded a 72 to be tied-28th, while India’s leading LET stars, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, each returned scores of 73 and sit in tied-44th place. Ridhima Dilawari posted 75 to be T-77, while both Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor struggled to 78 and are placed T-113, leaving them in danger of an early exit.

At the top of the leaderboard, Canadian rookie Anna Huang lit up the course with a flawless bogey-free 64 (-8) to take a two-shot lead. The 16-year-old, who earned her LET card through Q-School last December, strung together a run of birdies—back-to-back on holes 2 and 3, three in a row from 6 to 8, and more on 10, 12, and 13—to set the early pace in Spain. IANS

Also Read: World Wrestling C’ships: Suraj loses quarterfinal bout; Nitesh advances to repechage round

Also Watch: