Two stands at Vizag Stadium to be named after Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (AC) has announced that two stands in the ACA-VDCA Vizag cricket stadium here would be dedicated to legendary Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana on October 12, aligning the unveiling with the India vs Australia ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fixture.

The decision was fast-tracked following star batter Smriti Mandhana’s request during the “Breaking Boundaries” fireside chat in August 2025 with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, where she highlighted the absence of stadium stands named after leading Indian women cricketers, including at Visakhapatnam.

She felt that the renaming of such stands would honour the contribution of women cricketers, while also spotlighting their contributions to the game. It would also inspire the next generation of women to enter cricket as a profession.

Acting on Mandhana’s appeal, Minister Nara Lokesh immediately consulted the Andhra Cricket Association, leading to a prompt resolution to honour women’s cricket icons by naming stands after them at the Vizag venue, said an official statement on Monday. IANS

