U Mumba qualify for semifinals, end Dabang Delhi’s unbeaten streak

Ahmedabad: U Mumba TT secured the fourth and final semifinal spot with a 10-5 win over Dabang Delhi TTC in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 here on Thursday. While the defeat ended Delhi’s four-tie winning run, the Season 2 champions still finished top of the league table with 44 points.

Both teams wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before the start of the match to pay respect to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy.

Lilian Bardet gave U Mumba TT the perfect start, defeating Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 2-1 in the opening singles rubber. After edging a close first game 11-10, Bardet dropped the second 4-11 but responded strongly with an 11-4 win in the decider. Bernadette Szocs followed it up with a 2-1 win over Diya Chitale. Chitale took the first game 11-3, but Szocs levelled with a narrow 11-10 Golden Point win and closed out the match 11-8. IANS

