UAE to host Ireland for two T20Is in January 2026 as part of T20 WC preparation

New Delhi: The UAE will host Ireland for a two-match T20I series in January 2026 as part of both teams fine tuning their preparations for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, starting in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

The matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on January 29 under lights and on January 31 in a morning start. “We are delighted to announce Ireland’s tour to the UAE. The tour will benefit both teams and help them in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.”

“Here at the ECB, we have always endeavoured to provide the best exposure and opportunities to our players by hosting ICC Full Members on a regular basis. In 2025 we hosted Bangladesh followed by a tri-series in Sharjah.”

“Our team also earned great experience by competing in the Asia Cup. The players will have a good build-up to the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup through the Ireland series,” said Subhan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), in a statement on Friday. IANS

