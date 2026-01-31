UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Madrid to face Benfica again, PSG take on Monaco

NEW DELHI: The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout Playoff stage was announced on Friday, with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain set to face AS Monaco.

15-time UCL winner Real Madrid was pitted against Benfica in a rematch of the league stage encounter, which forced the La Liga giant out of the top eight in the table.

Inter Milan, finalist of the 2022-2023 edition, will take on Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, which shocked Manchester City in the penutimate round of the league stage.

Atletico Madrid will face Belgian side Club Brugge, while Juventus has been drawn against Galatasaray. Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK will take on Premier League side Newcastle United for a place in the round of 16.

The first legs will be played over February 17-18, with the return legs scheduled for February 24 and 25. Agencies

Also Read: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to bat No. 3 in T20 World Cup