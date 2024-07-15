UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Edges Past England To Crown Champions

BERLIN: Spain won their fourth European Championship, defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The Spanish team remained flawless throughout the competition, wrapping up in a hard-fought win that demonstrated their tactical prowess and resilience.
Early in the second half, Nico Williams broke the tie by taking advantage of Lamine Yamal's superb build-up play. The Three Lions' hopes were momentarily revived when England's Cole Palmer equalized in the 73rd minute with a long-range shot.
However, Mikel Oyarzabal, a substitute for Spain, struck from close range to seal the victory in the 86th minute, dealing the final blow. Spain's victory was confirmed as the goal resisted a VAR check for offside.
Spain dominated possession the whole game, holding 65% of the ball and producing five noteworthy scoring opportunities. Their strategy and capacity for sustained pressure were essential to ensuring the win.
Rodri was named the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament, and Yamal was named the Young Player of the Tournament prior to the trophy being lifted.
England's search for international titles has been prolonged by the defeat, which signifies another devastating finish in a big event final. Even with a great effort, especially in the last minutes of the match, they were eventually outplayed by the Spanish team.
Spain has now won four European Championships, having done so in 1964, 2008, and 2012. while England suffers grief for the second consecutive European Championship after being beaten by Italy on penalties at Euro 2020.
