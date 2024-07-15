UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Edges Past England To Crown Champions

BERLIN: Spain won their fourth European Championship, defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The Spanish team remained flawless throughout the competition, wrapping up in a hard-fought win that demonstrated their tactical prowess and resilience.

Early in the second half, Nico Williams broke the tie by taking advantage of Lamine Yamal's superb build-up play. The Three Lions' hopes were momentarily revived when England's Cole Palmer equalized in the 73rd minute with a long-range shot.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal, a substitute for Spain, struck from close range to seal the victory in the 86th minute, dealing the final blow. Spain's victory was confirmed as the goal resisted a VAR check for offside.